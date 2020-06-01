May 31 George Floyd protests and nationwide unrest

SEE NEW POSTS

Some police step out to show support for George Floyd demonstrators Police kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP - Getty Images The viral video of New York police kneeling with demonstrators Sunday dramatically documented the cracks that have formed in the thin blue line of America's law enforcement agencies as some officers denounced the death of George Floyd and sometimes joined the protests. A white former Minneapolis police officer is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after Floyd, an African American man, died pleading for his life as the officer pinned his neck to the ground for more than 8 minutes. Protests, many of them violent, have convulsed the country for almost a week. Some police and sheriff's officials across the country have said the behavior of the Minneapolis officers on May 25 was unacceptable. Typical of the responses was one from Art Acevedo, the police chief in Houston, Floyd's hometown, who said two days later that Floyd's death should be "condemned by all in law enforcement and our extended community." Read the full story here. Share this -







Fire set at D.C.'s historic St. John’s Episcopal Church A fire was intentionally set at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington amid protests Sunday, police said, and the fire in the basement has been extinguished, police and fire officials said. The fire department had tweeted that there was a fire in the basement and that it was being extinguished, but that firefighters would be checking for any extension. Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo later said the fire has been put out. MPD is currently responding to multiple fires intentionally set around the city, including at St. John’s Episcopal Church in the 1500 blk of H Street, NW, with @dcfireems . This church has been standing in our city since the early 1800s. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/8BeINZ5IYk — DC Police Department #StayHomeDC Lite (@DCPoliceDept) June 1, 2020 St. John's Church is known as "the Church of the Presidents" and every president since James Madison has worshipped there on at least one occasion, according to the National Park Service. Someone tore the flag from the church, built in 1816, amid the protests in Washington Sunday, NBC Washington reported. Police said multiple fires in the District have been set. The fire department was thanked on Twitter, with some calling St. John's Church irreplaceable. Protestors pull flag from St. John’s Church, now addding tree limbs to fire. No response still @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/nhotNWFeBp — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 1, 2020 Share this -







Hundreds of peaceful protesters light candles, call for justice in Pasadena, California Hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered Sunday evening outside Pasadena City Hall, some 20 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles, to show their solidarity with George Floyd demonstrations that have spread throughout the country. Organizers said they received permission from local authorities to peacefully gather despite a countywide curfew that went into effect at 6 p.m. Hundreds of people make noise for 8 minutes to honor the memory of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/wn9XbURVqI — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) June 1, 2020 Led by more than a dozen faith groups representing black, brown and Asian communities, crowds prayed together and lit candles in Floyd’s memory. Dozens of people gathered around a memorial for Jackie Robinson, the first black player to play Major League Baseball. “It’s too often that I see white people saying ‘What can I do?’” said 51-year-old Tom Harding. “You can do what everybody else is doing. You go out and represent.” Orange County teacher Candace Teràn, 30, said she made the hour-plus drive to show solidarity with black communities. As a Latina “we were taught that it wasn’t just their fight - it’s ours,” she said. “If you don’t fight for justice, then what are you doing?” Share this -







Trump dismissing advice to tone down rhetoric, address the nation President Donald Trump has dismissed advice from his allies urging him to tone down his rhetoric and held back so far on a formal address to the nation as cities across the country faced another night of fiery protests. Trump’s advisers have been divided over what role the president should take in responding to the most widespread unrest the country has seen in decades. Some say Trump should focus his message on George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, and urge calm. Others say the top priority is stopping the violence and looting that have taken place in some areas, arguing the best path to that end is strong police tactics, not presidential speeches. Senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is not in favor of a high-profile presidential speech at this time, according to a person close to the White House. Read the full story here. Share this -







Washington state governor activates 200 more Guard after Bellevue looting Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated 200 more members of the National Guard to help the city of Bellevue respond to looting and property damage. "Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership," Inslee said, adding that King County requested the aid. Bellevue police tweeted Sunday that, "Dozens of subjects broke into Bellevue Square and looted many stores." The looters were chased away but police said the situation downtown was still active and told people to avoid the area. It's not the first time the governor has activated Guard personnel to respond to protests that have turned violent. With the latest activation, around 600 Guard personnel have been activated to help peacekeeping in Seattle and King County, the governor said. There was violence in Seattle Saturday but no reports of violence in Bellevue, a city east of Seattle, until Sunday, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle reported. I have activated 200 additional members of the WA National Guard at King County's request to help Bellevue respond to looting, protect property and manage crowds and traffic. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership.https://t.co/ayZfBmDcYa — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 1, 2020 Share this -







'A devastating day' in Santa Monica amid looting and fires Firefighters in Santa Monica, California, extinguished flaming cars, buildings and a dumpster on Sunday as people looted stores and protesters took to the streets. Interim city manager Lane Dilg called Sunday “a devastating day for our city.” Santa Monica Fire Department Chief Judah Mitchell said nine fires had been set throughout the day, with most of them in the city’s downtown area. NBC Los Angeles reported that dozens of stores were looted. Helicopter footage showed flaming vehicles, people running from stores with the merchandise in their hands and men in what appeared to be military-style gear with raised rifles in the streets. Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said she wasn’t sure if National Guard troops had already arrived. She didn’t how many people had been taken into custody but said arrests were “ongoing.” Santa Monica stores looted as protest underway May 31, 2020 07:16 Share this -







Nancy Silverton restaurant among businesses looted in Los Angeles Chef who survived COVID-19 describes watching her restaurant be looted, lit on fire on TV May 31, 2020 03:11 Among the businesses looted on and around Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue in a night of violence Saturday was one of acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton's restaurants. Pizzeria Mozza's interior was set on fire after looters broke in and stole bottles of wine. Silverton said she watched her restaurant be trashed and looted on television. "It was so surreal. I don't know how else to describe it," Silverton said in an interview with MSNBC. After smashing in the window, the looters poured lighter fluid on the floor and set it on fire, she said. The looting and vandalism in Los Angeles occurred amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer kneeled on his neck as Floyd said he could not breathe. Silverton is a renowned chef and author who has been honored by the James Beard Foundation. She also founded La Brea Bakery, and institution that is beloved in Los Angeles. Share this -







NYC Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during Saturday night protests New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested Saturday night during the citywide protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior NYPD law enforcement official told NBC News. Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday night at East 12th Street and Broadway, in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly”. The official said de Blasio was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. She has been released. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Read the full story here. Share this -





