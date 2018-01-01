Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One person is dead and nine others were airlifted to hospitals in Florida and the Bahamas after a boat exploded on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Shanta Knowles, superintendent of police for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, confirmed to NBC News that an American woman died in the explosion, but said her identity would not be released until her family had been notified.

Ten Americans and two Bahamians were aboard the boat when it exploded, according to officials.

Four people were airlifted to a hospital in Florida and five others were taken to Princess Margaret Hospitalin Nassau, on New Providence Island, Bahamas, Knowles said. Two others who were aboard the boat were not injured, Knowles said.