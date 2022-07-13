Bodies of man and three young children found in Indianapolis pond

The bodies of a man and three young children have been pulled out of a pond in Indianapolis, police said Wednesday.

While police did not release the names of the deceased, in a news release earlier this week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public for help “in locating 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.”

In a statement Wednesday, the force said there was “a commonality with the Moormaan family missing persons investigation.”

Moorman and his children have been missing since July 6, when he told his family he was going fishing, NBC News’ affiliate WHTR reported.

IMPD said they responded to a call just after 7.30 p.m. ET Tuesday and with the help of fire service divers retrieved the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sonar technology later located a black Saab in the water, the statement said. “That vehicle was pulled from the water and three young children were found inside,” it added.

Search and rescue crews worked to recover q vehicle from a pond on Bluff road in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Indianapolis Fire Department / Twitter

IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey told WHTR that the vehicle matched the description of the car Moorman was driving when he was last seen.

The same area was searched earlier this week by officers on foot and by using drones.

Police said a “death investigation” had been launched, adding that the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting.