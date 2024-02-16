Police in Ohio believe they found the body of a 5-year-old boy, who was taken by his foster mother earlier this week.

The body was found in a sewage drain in Franklin County shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Columbus Police Chief Elaine R. Bryant said at a news conference.

"This is a tragic development and we certainly hoped for a different outcome," Bryant said.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Darnell Taylor after his foster father called police and said his wife, Pammy Maye, woke him up and “made statements that made him believe that their foster child, Darnell, had been hurt,” according to a police notice.

Darnell Taylor. Columbus Division of Police

Darnell was missing from his bedroom, the man said in a 911 call played at a Thursday news conference. The man said his wife had taken his car and left.

Authorities had pleaded with Maye, 48, to let them know that the child was safe, and said the pair may have been traveling in a Jeep. The vehicle was located hours after the 911 call was made in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn.

Bryant said that at about 9:38 p.m. on Thursday, Brooklyn police officers were dispatched to a business after someone reported seeing "a woman walking suspiciously around the building." Responding officers identified the woman as Maye and contacted Columbus police.

Pammy Maye. Columbus Division of Police

Maye was taken into custody and provided information to police indicating "that Darnell’s body may be in a sewage drain," Chief Bryant said.

Maye is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and will be returned to Franklin County.

Police had charged Maye with third-degree child endangerment and first-degree kidnapping. Bryant said Friday that a murder charge would be added.

Darnell had been fostered in the family’s home since May, according to police. Authorities have been in contact with his biological family. Darnell's biological grandfather declined to speak with NBC News.