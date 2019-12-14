Body believed to be that of last of 3 missing children found after Arizona flood

A body believed to be the last of three missing children swept away in a flooded Arizona creek last month was found Friday, the Gila County sheriff said.
The bodies of two of the three children had previously been found after the vehicle they were in was washed away in floodwaters following heavy rain Nov. 29. Four other children and two adults were rescued from an island and from the shore, the sheriff’s office has said.
The identity of the body found Friday still needs to be confirmed, Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a statement.
The child's family has been notified about the discovery, the sheriff’s statement said. NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported Friday that the missing child was 6 years old.
The bodies of the other two children, both 5 years old, were found a day after the mishap, the sheriff’s office said.
The family had been in the area to attend a family reunion, the station reported. They were trying to cross the overflowing Tonto Creek in a military-type vehicle because there is no bridge, according to KPNX.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier this month that he will work to find the money in next year’s budget to help build a bridge over the creek, The Associated Press reported.
At the time of the accident, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported that heavy rain and snow had caused roadways across state to close on Thanksgiving.