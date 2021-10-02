Body believed to be of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano found, sheriff says

A body believed to be of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano was found Saturday near an apartment complex in Orange County, law enforcement authorities said.

"Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today," Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. "Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."

Marcano was last seen Sept. 24 at her home in the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, about a mile from the University of Central Florida.

Miya Marcano. Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida

Mina said that Orange County Sheriff's deputies were searching near a different Orlando apartment complex, Tymber Skan, when they discovered the remains. Deputies were in the area because cell phone records showed that Armando Manuel Caballero, whom authorities called a "prime suspect," was in or near the apartments the same evening Marcano was reported missing.

Mina said Caballero was there for about 20 minutes. Caballero was a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex where Marcano lived. He was found dead this week from an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

The sheriff said Marcano's parents have been notified about the discovery and a positive identification will come from the medical examiner's office.

