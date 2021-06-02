Body believed to be that of missing Houston boy, 6, found at East Texas motel

A body believed to be that of a missing 6-year-old Houston boy was found Tuesday in a motel room more than 100 miles away in East Texas, Houston's police chief said.

Samuel Olson was reported missing last week, police have said. A body believed to his was found in a motel room in Jasper, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

A person described as a possible suspect was also in custody, Finner tweeted late Tuesday. No other details were released.

Police on Monday pleaded with the public to help find the boy. Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said then that police received a call Thursday stating that someone had taken the boy.

But many details remained unclear. Investigators had been working to verify reports of where the boy had been, but as of Monday, the last time police could definitively pinpoint the boy's whereabouts was at school on April 30, Satterwhite said.

Finner, the police chief, said he expected more details to be released Wednesday at a news briefing.

"I ask the entire Houston community to join HPD in sending prayers for Samuel and his family," Finner said.