Body camera footage from Allen, Texas, mall shooting shows officer chase and kill gunman

A Texas police department released body camera video Wednesday, showing one of its officers kindly reminding children to buckle seat belts moments before sprinting after — and then killing — a mass shooter.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey praised his officer for taking decisive action on May 6 when gunfire erupted at the Allen Premium Outlets in an attack that killed eight before the gunman was fatally shot.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

Video showed the officer was by his car in the mall parking lot having a pleasant chat with children and a woman when gunshots suddenly rang out.

He then sprinted toward the sound of shots and the unidentified officer eventually opened fire.

"Shots fired by police, I got him down," the officer screamed. "I’m over here by Lids, I got him down," he said referring to the hat store.

He yelled for others to get away from the gunman's body, which was blurred out just outside a Fatburger restaurant.

"I got him down!" the officer said. "I think so. I'm not hearing any gunshots. Is he down? "

Another officer then confirmed the kill.

"Goddamn bro! Got him bro!" the shooting officer said.

The victims were Kyu Song Cho, 37; Cindy Cho, 35; James Cho, 3; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; Daniela Mendoza, 11; Sofia Mendoza, 8; Christian LaCour, 20; Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32

