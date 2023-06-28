IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Body camera footage from Allen, Texas, mall shooting shows officer chase and kill gunman

The video showed the officer by his car in the mall parking lot having a pleasant chat with children and a woman when gunshots suddenly rang out.

Police release bodycam footage of Texas mall shooting

By David K. Li

A Texas police department released body camera video Wednesday, showing one of its officers kindly reminding children to buckle seat belts moments before sprinting after — and then killing — a mass shooter.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey praised his officer for taking decisive action on May 6 when gunfire erupted at the Allen Premium Outlets in an attack that killed eight before the gunman was fatally shot.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

Video showed the officer was by his car in the mall parking lot having a pleasant chat with children and a woman when gunshots suddenly rang out.

He then sprinted toward the sound of shots and the unidentified officer eventually opened fire.

"Shots fired by police, I got him down," the officer screamed. "I’m over here by Lids, I got him down," he said referring to the hat store.

He yelled for others to get away from the gunman's body, which was blurred out just outside a Fatburger restaurant.

"I got him down!" the officer said. "I think so. I'm not hearing any gunshots. Is he down? "

Another officer then confirmed the kill.

"Goddamn bro! Got him bro!" the shooting officer said.

The victims were Kyu Song Cho, 37; Cindy Cho, 35; James Cho, 3; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; Daniela Mendoza, 11; Sofia Mendoza, 8; Christian LaCour, 20; Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32

