A body found in the trunk of a car that was chased by authorities in Nebraska last week has been identified as a missing Texas woman who is the mother of the vehicle's teenage driver, authorities said Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol over the weekend identified the remains discovered after the end of the pursuit Friday as belonging to Michelle Roenz, 49, of the Houston area.

Tyler Roenz, 17, remained hospitalized after the car he was driving during the chase crashed on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, authorities said.

Michelle Roenz, Tyler Roenz. Harris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday said the teen’s condition was “serious.” No updates have been given, but the state patrol said he was recently transferred from a facility in Grand Island to a hospital in Omaha.

Roenz will be returned to Texas, the state patrol said.

"The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of Texas for extradition of the minor once he is released from the hospital," the Nebraska department said.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, told the Associated Press Tyler was being extradited based on an allegation of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He added that a murder charge was anticipated after the teenager is interviewed in Houston.

Although the name and age are the same as those released last week by Harris County authorities, who had declared mother and son missing, Gilliland confirmed to AP the deceased was indeed Tyler's mother.

Tyler and his mother, last seen Thursday morning at their home in Humble, Texas, were reported missing that night, the sheriff's office said last week.

Nebraska troopers came upon a vehicle associated with the Roenz family Friday after receiving an alert from Harris County that it could be in Nebraska, the state department said last week.

The vehicle may have been "involved in a homicide," the state patrol said in a statement Friday.

Gilliland told AP Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. The medical examiner's office in Hall County, Nebraska, where the pursuit and collision took place, has not responded to requests for comment.