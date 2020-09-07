Body found floating in New York City's Central Park pond

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An unidentified body was recovered Monday after being found floating in the Central Park pond.

Police received a 911 call at 12:27 p.m. on Labor Day regarding a body in the historic park’s pond near 59th Street, according to the New York Police Department. The fire department arrived on scene to recover the body of an adult male, who has not yet been identified.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted by the city’s medical examiner, police said.

The Central Park Pond, sometimes referred to as Swan Lake, is in the southeast corner of the park about a block from The Plaza Hotel.