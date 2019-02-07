Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT By David K. Li

A 24-year-old woman from suburban New York City was identified Thursday as the person whose body was found inside a suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut, authorities said Thursday.

Valerie Reyes, from New Rochelle, New York, had been reported missing and was last seen alive on the morning of Jan. 29, police said.

Valerie Reyes was found dead and stuffed in a suitcase in Connecticut on Feb. 5, 2019. Reyes was last seen in at her home in New Rochelle, New York, on Jan. 30. Handout

Her body was found bound inside a red suitcase near the side of a road in the wealthy Connecticut community early Tuesday.

"Her family was advised of the positive identification last night," Greenwich police Capt. Robert Berry said in a prepared statement on Thursday. "They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie and our heartfelt condolences go out to them."

Reyes was fully clothed with her hands and feet bound, officials said.

“The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the" medical examiner, Berry said. "Many pieces of possible physical evidence were collected and results from forensic analysis are pending.”