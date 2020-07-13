Body found at Lake Piru in California where actress Naya Rivera went missing

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A body has been found at Lake Piru in California where actress Naya River went missing, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

"The recovery is in progress," the sheriff's office said in a tweet, adding that a news conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the lake.

Rivera had been boating with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon when she went missing.

The sheriff's office has said Rivera and her son were the only people on a boat she had rented when it went out on the water.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said it was presuming that Rivera drowned in the lake. Deputy Chris Dyer said Thursday there were no signs of foul play or anything that went wrong "besides a tragic accident."

Rivera starred in the Fox series “Glee” as cheerleader Santana Lopez.

