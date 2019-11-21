A body found in Missouri this week has been positively identified as that of Jennifer Rothwell, whose husband had been charged with murder even before the discovery in Lincoln County late Monday, police said.
St. Louis County police said in a statement Wednesday that the body found Monday was identified as that of the 28-year-old who was reported missing Nov. 12. Police did not provide details about how Rothwell died.
Beau Rothwell, 28, has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence. Investigators allegedly identified him on video buying bleach and gloves the day before she was reported missing, and police said they found blood in carpeting at their home during a search Nov. 13.
Empty cleaning bottles and bleach-soaked carpet were also found at the home, and DNA from Jennifer Rothwell’s parents were consistent with the blood found in the carpet, police have said.
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said Monday that Beau Rothwell provided information about the location of his wife's body. Beau Rothwell remains held with no bond, police said.
Lincoln County is northwest of St. Louis County where the couple lived.