By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A man's body was found floating in the ocean just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County, California, according to local police.

On Friday evening, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies at the Imperial Beach substation were radio by U.S. Border Patrol for assistance with a body found in the water.

Deputies and members of the San Diego Fire Department arrived around 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. ET) Friday and attempted to resuscitate the man. He was later declared dead.

Tijuana news outlet Frontera.info reported that the man was from Honduras, between 20 and 25 years old and attempting to cross into the United States. NBC News has not been able to independently verify the man's age or nationality and whether or not he was attempting to cross into the United States.

The man's name has also not been released.

The body was found near Border Field State Park, which runs up against the U.S.-Mexico border. The edge of Border Field State Park includes fencing, which stretches past the shoreline and into the ocean.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office has opened an investigation into the death.