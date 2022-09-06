Body found during search for missing Memphis jogger, police say

Memphis police said Monday that a body had been discovered, one day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the victim has not been found.

The deceased person's identity and cause of death have not been confirmed, police said Monday evening.

Police confirmed to NBC News Monday night that the discovery was made during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher but stressed that the identity is unconfirmed.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted during a run early Friday, police have said.

On Sunday, Memphis police announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance.

Police said then that the search for Fletcher was continuing.

Police have said that around 4:20 a.m. a person approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.

A pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the area where Fletcher disappeared bore DNA matching that of Abston, according to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint.

Memphis police said in an email Monday night that "the investigation into the abduction is ongoing," and that "once additional info is available, we will advise."