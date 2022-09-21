Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman

A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home.

William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Cagle and Terry Ann Chermak were last seen Sept. 9 in the area of Greenville, South Carolina, according to a missing persons flyer. Cagle is Chermak's boyfriend, The Herald reported.

Police have not identified the body found at the home on Neely Ferry Road in Laurens. Deputies were at the property in reference to the missing persons case, a sheriff's office spokesperson said Wednesday, declining to answer further questions.

"This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time to protect the integrity of this case," the news release states.

The county coroner's office said it could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.