Body found in trunk of burning car in California

A body was found inside a trunk of a burning vehicle in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a garage on fire at a home in the Quartz Hill neighborhood, according to a statement Thursday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters found the burned body of a female in the trunk of a vehicle that was in the garage, the department said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not identified the woman, according to the sheriff’s department.

The county medical examiner could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The medical examiner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

No one has been identified as a suspect and no arrests have been made, the sheriff's department said.

Matthew Switalski, the owner of the home where the burning vehicle was found, has been identified as a person of interest and is "wanted only for questioning at this time," the sheriff's department said.

Investigators have not been able to make contact with Switalski, the department said. He did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment Thursday.

Quartz Hill is about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.