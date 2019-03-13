Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 13, 2019, 3:03 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A decomposing body found in a wooded area near a North Carolina highway is believed to be a mother who was reported missing over the weekend, police said.

Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was last seen by her husband, Lynn Keel, on Friday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.

Diana Alejandra Keel Nash County Sheriff's Office

Lynn, who is considered a person of interest in Keel's disappearance, was brought in for questioning and to identify remains after a worker found the body in Edgecombe County Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Keith Stone said at a news conference.

Authorities have not yet determined that the body belongs to Keel, Stone said.

Keel's car was found parked at her home in Nashville, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, and her employer told authorities that she hasn't reported to work in the last few days.

“I’ve heard nobody that knew her had anything negative to say about this woman," Stone said. "What a tragic event. Even more tragic we now have a 10-year-old without a mom."