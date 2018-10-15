Body of Massachusetts honeymooner swept away in Costa Rica flooding recovered

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The body of a Massachusetts honeymooner who was swept away by floodwaters in Costa Rica in front of his wife has been recovered, the man's family said in a statement to NBC News affiliate WESH.

Josh Byrne, 30, and his wife, Bianca, who were married earlier this month, were in Playa Dominicalito when he went missing last week when the vehicle they were traveling in was caught in a flash flood while trying to traverse a bridge, WESH reported.

Bianca was able to swim to shore, but Josh was swept away by the river.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have concluded our search for Josh," the Byrne family said in a statement to WESH. "After working around the clock, our search and rescue mission ended today with the recovery of Josh’s remains."

Byrne's father and brother flew to Costa Rica on Friday to search for him. His remains were found the following day, according to WESH.

Mike Ciprari, the CEO of SJC Custom Drums, where Byrne was employed, confirmed his death to NBC News and said the company learned of Byrne's death from his family.

"His even keel attitude allowed us to get through the many growing pains and transitions we have faced," Ciprari wrote in a post to Instagram. "We were lucky to have Josh by our side for so many years, and we will cherish those memories forever."

The Byrne family said Josh Byrne would be remembered for his "helpful and caring demeanor," his skills making friends, and "his love for his wife, Bianca."