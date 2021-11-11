Body found in river is missing University of Alabama student, police say

The body of a missing University of Alabama student was found in an Alabama river Tuesday, police said.

Garrett Walker, 20, had last been seen at a bar in Tuscaloosa early Sunday.

University of Alabama student Garrett Walker. University of Alabama

Clothing believed to be Walker's was found in the Black Warrior River, and divers found his body Tuesday afternoon, Tuscaloosa police said.

"The family is grieving following this devastating loss," Josh Hayes, an attorney for the family, said Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham. "They are asking the same questions the police investigators are asking: What happened, and why did this happen?"

Walker, who was an aerospace engineering student at the University of Alabama, which is in Tuscaloosa, was from Maryland.

Hayes said Walker's family thanks the Tuscaloosa community for its love and support and asks anyone with information to contact police.

"We want him remembered for the way he lived. He was an incredible young man. His parents are very proud of him," he said.

University President Stuart R. Bel and Myron Pope, the vice president for student life, said in a message to students, faculty and staff members that the college community is heartbroken.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, friends and loved ones as we mourn his passing," Bel and Pope said. The university is offering counseling and other services.