Body of missing CDC employee found in Chattahoochee River

The body of a missing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee, who mysteriously vanished almost two months ago, has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River, Atlanta police said on Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham, 35, worked as a commander in the U.S. Public Health Service, but he disappeared after he went home sick on Feb. 12. His case made national headlines as police, family and friends searched for any trace of him.

Timothy Cunningham, a CDC worker who was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2018. via Atlanta Police Department

Fishermen found the severely decomposed body on Tuesday night about 400 yards upstream from where the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway crosses the river, according to NBC News affiliate WXIA.

Authorities were scheduled to speak to the media about the discovery on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Cunningham was a decorated officer in the U.S. Public Health Service and had responded to the Ebola virus and the Zika virus outbreaks, the CDC said. He held two degrees from Harvard University.

He was also well regarded in the community, where he earned the Outstanding Atlanta award in 2014 in recognition of his "service, leadership and achievements of Atlanta young professionals" and named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 under 40 last year.

"He has this pristine service record and background, and then he’s also the guy you can call to help you move furniture or get together with you at a restaurant at the end of a long day," close friend David Calloway told NBC News nearly 12 days after Cunningham's disappearance.