Body of missing hiker found alongside his dog in a Los Angeles park

The body of a hiker was found in a park in Los Angeles Thursday night alongside his dog, which was still alive.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing two weeks ago. His body was found in a remote area of Griffith Park, near where his family had previously said he was last seen, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. Los Angeles Police Department

Next to the body, authorities found Hernandez's dog, King.

King was still alive but emaciated, according to NBC Los Angeles. Hernandez’s cousin told the TV news station he believes the dog did not leave his owner's side for two weeks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and park rangers responded to the scene Thursday night, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Neither of the agencies immediately responded to NBC News' request for comment Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has not yet released any information regarding Hernandez's death.