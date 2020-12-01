Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

The body of a 26-year-old Instagram influencer who vanished last week was found on the side of a road in Houston over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Alexis Robinault, who went by Alexis Sharkey and described herself as a "mentor," had no visible wounds and her cause of death hadn’t yet been determined, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

Police said that paramedics found her body on Saturday morning near a section of Interstate 10 roughly 17 miles west of downtown Houston.

In a Facebook post Saturday, her mother, Stacy Clark Robinault, said that her daughter, who had lived in Houston since January, hadn’t been heard from in more than 24 hours.

On Sunday, Robinault said that Sharkey’s body had been found.

“We will miss you, Love!!!” she said.

Additional details about her death weren’t immediately available.

On Instagram, Sharkey posted hundreds of photos of herself to a following of more than 20,000. The images showed her posing and traveling to places like Marfa, Texas, and Tulum, Mexico.