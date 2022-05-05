Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island shoreline

The body of a Yale University employee who was reported missing in February was found along the Long Island, New York, shoreline over the weekend, school officials announced.

The body of Anton Sovetov, a 44-year-old graphic designer for the Yale Office of Public Affairs and Communications, was found Saturday, the school said in a release.

Officials did not disclose exactly where his body was found or how it may have ended up on Long Island. The Long Island Sound spans New York on one side and New Haven, Connecticut, where Yale is located, on the other side.

His cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sovetov was reported missing on Feb. 9.

He was last in touch with his colleagues at the university on Feb. 4. Security camera footage captured him walking toward his apartment shortly before 6 p.m. the following day.

Anton Sovetov. Yale University

Yale and New Haven police are assisting Suffolk County authorities in the investigation.

“We will continue to do all we can in the face of this terrible tragedy,” Yale Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins said.

Sovetov was born and raised in Russia.

He obtained his Master of Fine Arts from Yale’s School of Art in 2016. Months after graduating, he joined the Yale Office of the University Printer, which is under the Office of Public Affairs and Communications, as a Rollins fellow, according to his obituary.

"He distinguished himself for the breadth of his artistic skills — including drawing, calligraphy, typography and type design, and digital illustration — and was hired onto the regular staff after the fellowship," his obituary stated.

Sovetov was close to his mother who lives in St. Petersburg and often spoke of Russia, though he wished to remain in the U.S. and was seeking a green card, the obituary said.

“We mourn Anton’s loss,” Nate Nickerson, Yale's vice president for communications, said in a statement. “Anton was a wonderful, devoted colleague with uncommon talent. His work honored and added to Yale’s legacy of exceptional graphic design. We will miss him dearly.”

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into Sovetov’s death should contact Yale police at 203-432-4400, New Haven police at 203-946-6316, or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.