Body of one of three children last seen entering the Mississippi River has been found

The body of one of three children last seen entering the Mississippi River near New Orleans was found Monday, according to the coroner's office and a family spokesperson.

Kevin Poole Jr., 15, was located about two miles from where he and the other two children fell in, according to NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans.

The New Orleans Coroner's Office on Wednesday confirmed Poole's death to NBC News. His cause of death is under investigation.

Poole and two girls, ages 8 and 14, were last been seen entering the water on April 23. The girls have not been found.

Kevin Poole. via WDSU

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River over a combined total of 55 hours, the Coast Guard said before suspending the search.

Family spokesperson Angela Chalk told the news station that Poole wanted to study environmental coastal management when he went to college.

“He always had a smile. It would not be Kevin if he didn’t jump in to try to save his friend’s life,” she said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell offered her condolences to Poole's family.

"Today’s news about the recovery of 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr.’s body from the Mississippi River is absolutely heartbreaking," she wrote Monday on Twitter. "No parent should have to endure the tragedy of losing a child. Words can never be enough in such a devastating moment."