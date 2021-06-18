Body parts found blocks apart in Minneapolis neighborhood

Police in Minneapolis have opened a homicide investigation after human remains were found in two locations in the northeast part of the city.

Officers responded to the first location in the 300 block of Main Street just before 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday after getting a 911 call about body parts in the area, police said in a statement.

While they were on Main Street, officers got another 911 call from someone saying they found human remains about two blocks away in the 300 block of University Avenue. The body parts in both locations were processed for analysis, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Cadaver dogs did not find any other remains in the area.

Minneapolis police are investigating after human remains were found in the northeast area of the city. KARE

The medical examiner is working to identify who they belong to, police said. During a news conference Thursday night, police spokesperson John Elder said that investigators believe the victim is a white man, possibly in his 30s.

He described the case as "disturbing," NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis reported.

"These cases take a toll," Elder said. "These cases are incredibly difficult for everybody who was at the scene."

"The body parts that were found would lead us to believe that the injuries caused by the removal would not be life-sustaining," he added. "These would be life-ending injuries. We are treating this as a homicide investigation."

Elder said that people should stay vigilant because police have not "found all the pieces."