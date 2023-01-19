Body of Pennsylvania mother is found partly buried 2 weeks after she vanished

The body of a Pennsylvania mother who disappeared this month was found partly buried after what authorities described Wednesday as an intensive search.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was discovered in Royersford, roughly 32 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.

Her cause and manner of death remain unclear.

Jennifer Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Aerial video captured by NBC Philadelphia appeared to show authorities examining possible evidence behind a warehouse.

“I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and helped,” Steele said. “We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not.”

Brown, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. Jan. 3. She was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from a bus stop the next day but never appeared.

Her car keys, wallet and cellphone were found in her car, which was parked outside her home, the prosecutor’s office said at the time.

“Friends and family have not heard from her since that day,” Steele said Wednesday, describing Brown as a “devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy.”

“By all accounts she would have never left him unattended and unsupervised,” he said.

Brown had been preparing to open a restaurant and dealing with family and work stress, a friend, Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson, told NBC Philadelphia last week.

Watts-Richardson told the station he watched her son the day she disappeared and had no idea what her plans were. He never heard from her again, the station reported.