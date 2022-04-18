Body of Queens mother found in duffel bag dumped on side of road, police say

The body of a mother of two was found inside a duffel bag left on the side of a Queens, New York, road over Easter weekend, and a trail of blood led detectives to her home about a half-mile away, according to police.

Officials received a call about a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway in Forest Hills shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, the New York City Police Department said.

Police officers at the scene in Forest Hills, Queens, on Saturday morning. NBC4 New York

Inside they found Orsolya Gaal, 51, “unconscious and unresponsive,” police said. Emergency services responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives followed a blood trail multiple blocks to a home at 72-24 Juno Street, Gaal’s address, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified as of Monday morning, the NYPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Residents at the home, including a 13-year-old were questioned by detectives, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

The woman’s husband was out of town when her body was discovered and was returning to New York after news of her death, NBC New York reported.

“What a tragedy, just for everybody involved," neighbor John Blankson said. "You can’t write this off. I think everyone’s trying to figure out what happened. How did this happen? Why did this happen?”