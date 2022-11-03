A body was found inside a Brooklyn bakery's walk-in freezer

A 33-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive inside a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery's manufacturing facility Thursday, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at Biegel’s Bakery after authorities responded to a 911 call at 8:46 a.m., the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

The cause and manner of his death were not immediately clear, and the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A request for comment left with the bakery was not immediately returned.

Biegel's Bakery in Brooklyn, New York. Google Maps

Speaking outside the facility earlier Thursday, bakery manager David Greenberger said the business was “devastated by the loss of our employee,” the local ABC affiliate reported.

“The family has been notified and we extended our deepest condolences to them,” the station quoted Greenberger saying. “Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and to our employees. This is an ongoing situation, and we are cooperating with all investigations.”

Greenberger declined to comment further, the station reported.

Biegel’s is in a 50,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood. The company supplies airlines, hotels and other businesses with baked goods.