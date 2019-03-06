Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 8:29 PM UTC By Doha Madani

The body of a young girl was found near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, California, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputies believe they found the girl's body within 24 hours of her death, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department release. Authorities responded Tuesday morning at to a call about a body found unresponsive and pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The girl, who investigators believe was between 7 and 10 years old, has not been identified.

The sheriff's department said it will release a composite sketch of the girl at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Hacienda Heights is a suburb in Los Angeles County, located 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.