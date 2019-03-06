Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 8:29 PM GMT / Updated March 6, 2019, 11:58 PM GMT By Doha Madani

The body of a young girl was found near an equestrian walking trail in Hacienda Heights, California, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said the girl's body, which was in a black duffel bag, was likely dumped late Sunday evening. County workers found the body Tuesday morning while performing maintenance work on the trail.

Authorities pronounced the girl, who investigators think was between 8 and 13 years old, dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

The black girl was about 4-feet-5 and weighed about 55 pounds, Lt. Scott Hoglund said at a news conference Wednesday.

"Investigators did not observe any obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body," Hoglund said. "At this time, this incident is being ruled as a suspicious death investigation."

An autopsy will be completed by the county's medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

A composite sketch released by the department showed the girl in the clothes she was found in: a long-sleeved pink shirt that said "future princess hero" and gray pants with pandas on them.

Investigators are working to identify a young girl who was found dead on the side of a trail in Hacienda Heights, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

Authorities have not been able to identify the girl using databases from missing children organizations and the Department of Child Services. Hoglund said flyers with the sketch will also be given to school districts.

Hoglund asked anyone who may have been in the area and seen suspicious activity to contact the sheriff's office.

“We are looking for any lead. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is a great option - you can remain anonymous and report what you may know," Hoglund said.

Hacienda Heights is a suburb in Los Angeles County, 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.