Body camera footage shows Atlanta police officers’ harrowing rescue of a person trapped in a burning car early Sunday.

“This accident could have been much worse than it was," police said in a statement, praising, "the actions of citizens and officers who put aside concern for their own safety and acted to help those in need.”

A sedan with three passengers crashed into a metal utility pole, causing the engine and front hood of the vehicle to erupt in flames, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene around 4 a.m., good Samaritans had already removed the other two passengers from the back of the vehicle, but they could not help the passenger stuck in the front and closest to the flames, according to police.

Officers were quick to stop the flames from spreading. As seen in the footage, one officer used a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from reaching the front compartment while other officers pulled the passenger from the burning vehicle through the driver’s side door.

The front passenger did not appear to have any burns on their body. All three passengers were transported to Grady Hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Officers are still determining what led to the initial accident and who was driving the sedan, according to police.

“We are extremely proud of the actions of these officers,” police said in a statement. “They acted quickly and with determination.”