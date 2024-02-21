Boeing ousts head of 737 Max program in management shake-up

Boeing announced Wednesday the head of the company's 737 Max program is leaving the company in a management shake-up after a string of mishaps that have tarnished the aircraft manufacturer's once stellar reputation.

Boeing Executive Vice President Stanley A. Deal announced several leadership changes in an email to employees Wednesday, including that Ed Clark, the head of the company's Boeing’s 737 Max program, has been replaced.

“Ed departs with my, and our, deepest gratitude for his many significant contributions over nearly 18 years of dedicated service to Boeing,” Deal said.

The move comes after the company has been under intense scrutiny and pressure to ensure aircraft safety after a Jan. 5 incident in which an Alaska Airlines plane’s door panel detached in midair.

The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to increase its oversight over Boeing production and manufacturer and a brief grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes operating in the U.S.

Deal said the changes are part of the company’s “enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements.”

“Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.