March 13, 2019, 5:53 PM GMT / Updated March 13, 2019, 9:23 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri and Ben Kesslen

President Donald Trump announced an emergency order from the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday grounding Boeing 737 Max jets in the wake of an Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday and a Lion Air accident in October that together killed 346 people.

Trump's announcement came as the FAA faced mounting pressure from aviation advocates and others to ban flights of the planes pending the completion of investigations into the deadly accidents.

Sunday's crash killed 157 people and the one in Indonesia in October left 189 dead.

"We’re going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line," Trump announced, referring to "new information and physical evidence that we’ve received" in addition to some complaints.

The FAA said it decided to ground the jets after it found that the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed had a flight pattern very similar to the Lion Air flight.

“It became clear that the track of the Ethiopian flight behaved very similarly to the Lion Air flight," said Steven Gottlieb, deputy director of accident investigations for the FAA.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Sunday's crash is proceeding with the black boxes from the jet to be sent to France on Wednesday night for examination.

United States airports and airlines reacted to the order Wednesday, acknowledging that it will lead to canceled flights.

Miami International Airport said it expected 19 departures to be canceled Wednesday. Three Boeing Max 8 or Max 9s had landed by about midafternoon Wednesday, the airport's spokesman, Greg Chin, said. "We expect about 10 more to land here today," most of them American Airlines flights.

American has roughly 85 flights a day on the Boeing Max 8 and Max 9 jets. United Airlines has about 40 such flights. Southwest Airlines has the most, about 150 flights per day on these types of jets out of the airline's total of about 4,100 flights daily.

The FAA emergency order followed similar directives from a growing number of countries around the world — including Canada, European nations and China — after Sunday's crash.

The Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it supported the order and had recommended that the FAA ground its entire global fleet of 371 jets that are Max 8 or Max 9 models.

"Boeing has determined -- out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety -- to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet" of these jets, the aircraft manufacturing giant said.

"We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again," Boeing said.

A Democratic senator on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said he believes the recent government shutdown delayed the installation of new, enhanced safety software in the Boeing jets after the Indonesia crash.

"The government shutdown absolutely aggravated and exacerbated the failures of the FAA," Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said, referring to the agency's timetable for installing the new software after the October accident in Indonesia.

"The airline should be held accountable," the senator added. "They had the new software; they knew of a problem with the sensors" on the jets.

The FAA refuted the notion that the shutdown delayed the installation of system enhancements in the Boeing Max 8 and Max 9.

Congressional Democrats promised an examination of how the FAA previously certified the safety of the Boeing jets.

"There must be a rigorous investigation into why the aircraft, which has critical safety systems that did not exist on prior models, was certified without requiring additional pilot training," Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said in a joint statement. "We plan to conduct rigorous oversight with every tool at our disposal to get to the bottom of the FAA’s decision-making process.”

Dozens of nations and airlines had grounded the jets before the FAA took action, with the latest being Canada earlier Wednesday.

"This safety notice is effective immediately, and will remain in place until further notice," Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement Wednesday.

The European Union, China and Iraq, and airlines such as Aeromexico also banned flights of the Boeing Max 8 and Max 9 after Sunday's crash, pending safety assurances.

Also before the FAA order Wednesday, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said he would be concerned about flying on a Boeing 737 Max 8.

LaHood, a Republican who served in the Obama administration, spoke with Sara Eisen on CNBC about the FAA’s earlier decisions to keep the planes flying as other countries around the world have grounded the 737 Max.

“What we need to do is ground the planes, inspect the planes, and use FAA safety inspectors and Boeing safety inspectors collaborating together, figure out if there's something wrong and if there's not, tell the public these planes are safe,” he said.

Passengers had also been expressing concern, and politicians from both parties have said the planes should be grounded.

LaHood shot back when asked if the planes should be grounded just because citizens are concerned and on what the FAA had at one point called “speculation.”

"Well, it's not speculation,” he said. “I'm suggesting that the agency that has the responsibility for aviation safety step up and carry out their responsibility.”

“Talk to the families of the people who went down in the Ethiopian crash,” LaHood added. “You talk to those families and you ask them if they wish those planes had been inspected -- and the answer will be yes.”