Boil notice lifted for Jackson after nearly 7 weeks of water crisis, Mississippi officials announce

The state's capital has been dealing with the crisis since late August, when Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency after there was no running water in the city.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speak in Jackson on Sept. 7, 2022.
By Antonio Planas

A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Jackson, Mississippi, after a water crisis that lasted nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday.

“We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the City of Jackson as of today," Reeves said. "We can state that the boil water advisory can be lifted for all those that rely on Jackson’s water system."

“The system is still imperfect and we’re going to address issues throughout the duration of the state’s response. It is possible, although I pray not inevitable, that there will be further interruption. We can not perfectly predict what will go wrong with such a broken system,” he said.

In late August, Reeves declared a state of emergency saying the water crisis in the state capital had no end in sight.

Jackson residents have faced a water crisis since then that included no running water because of problems at the city’s main facility, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, following flooding of the Pearl River.

