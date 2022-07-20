A 'true Lassie' helped a rescue team find his owner who fell 70 feet in Tahoe Forest, authorities say

A man’s Border Collie acted as a "true Lassie" after he fell 70 feet in a remote section of Tahoe National Forest last week and the animal helped lead a search and rescue team to him, authorities said.

The 53-year-old man thought he had broken his hip and ribs after falling the night of July 12, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.

The man managed to find a location with cellphone service and dial local authorities, and a team of 25 search and rescue members from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to find him the following day, according to KCRA and the sheriff’s search and rescue team.

Saul, the border collie hero dog. Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue via Facebook

“Some searchers thought they heard a voice calling out, but they couldn’t figure out where it was coming from,” Sgt. Dennis Hack told KRCA.

The team pinged the man’s cellphone and talked to a friend to try and determine his location, the station reported.

That’s when the man’s dog, Saul, came barreling through the woods and led the team back to his owner, according to KCRA and the sheriff’s search and rescue team.

“The true credit goes to the subject’s K9 Border Collie that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true ‘Lassie’ fashion to flag down two searchers,” the team said in a Facebook post.

Members of the rescue team gather at a helicopter. Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue via Facebook

The team found the man under a camouflage tarp, the post said. He was taken by helicopter for treatment for traumatic injuries, the station reported.

"Great work and skill by all involved today and for the Border Collie, he was transported back to Grass Valley and given a well-deserved dinner," the post said.