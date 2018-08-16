Border inspector, former ICE agent face felony cases in California

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former Homeland Security Investigations special agent raped a woman twice, sexually assaulted another and told the victims police would never believe them if they reported him because of his law enforcement position, federal prosecutors alleged.

Riverside, California resident John Jacobs Olivas, 43, was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in a U.S. District Court hearing the same afternoon. The alleged crimes took place in 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

A federal grand jury indictment alleges Olivas, who resigned in 2015, raped a victim twice, in September 2012 and November 2012, and attempted to rape another in January 2012. The document alleges he told the January victim that "police would not be responsive" if she tried to report him.

He faces three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and could face multiple life sentences if he's successfully prosecuted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Free on $50,000 bond, the suspect was scheduled to stand trial Oct. 9.

Meanwhile, a fellow Department of Homeland Security employee, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Harvey Booker, faces allegations that he strangled a traveler at San Diego's main port of entry July 8.

A federal grand jury indicted Booker, a 70-year-old supervisory inspector, on suspicion of willfully depriving the victim, who was not identified, of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force and unlawful assault by law enforcement.

The officer, who started his job with CBP in 1994, was placed on unpaid suspension and was due in court Sept. 7, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego. He was arrested at his home Wednesday. It's not clear if he's free on bail.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection stresses professionalism, honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the reputation of our agency,” CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores, said in a statement.

Last year the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that CBP was 1,100 officers short of its target staffing level and that the agency was having trouble retaining employees.