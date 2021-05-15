Border Patrol fatally shoots man in California after vehicle pursuit

The U.S. Border Patrol fatally shot a man in California Friday night following a vehicle pursuit, according to officials.

Agents with the federal agency were involved in the pursuit just before 10:30 p.m. PT, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

It ended at an intersection in Campo, California, with an unknown number of agents opening fire after they stopped the vehicle. Gunfire hit an unidentified man, one of three people in the vehicle being pursued, according to sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Seiver said.

Authorities were unable to confirm if the man who was shot was the driver and did not detail the circumstances that led to the pursuit.

No agents were injured during the incident.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office, the FBI and the U.S. Border Patrol, are investigating, Seiver said.

This is at least the second time since October that an agent has fatally shot someone in San Diego County.

Mexican national David Angel Villalobos-Baldovinos, 30, allegedly tried to enter the United States illegally and was confronted by Ryan Gonsalves on Oct. 23, 2020, San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown told NBC San Diego at the time.

When Gonsalves tried to detain Villalobos-Baldovinos, a struggle broke out just north of the international line in San Ysidro, authorities said. He shot the man once in the upper body, according to the news station.

The nationality of the man in Friday's shooting has not been released.