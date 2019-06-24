Breaking News Emails
Border Patrol agents found four bodies, including three children, near the Rio Grande River in South Texas on Sunday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.
Two of the children were infants and one was a toddler, Guerra said. A 20-year-old woman also was found, he said.
The deaths come amid a huge influx of undocumented immigrants at the Southwest border and demonstrate how treacherous it is to journey, often on foot, to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America.
The bodies were found southeast of Anzalduas Park in the Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area, just north of Reynosa, Mexico, and south of McAllen, Texas, Guerra said.
He said deputies were awaiting FBI agents to lead the investigation.
More than 132,000 people were stopped while crossing the border illegally or presenting themselves at legal ports of entry in the month of May — the most in 13 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protections officials said.
At least seven children are known to have died at the border since last year, though they were in CBP custody at at the time. The most recent death, of 7-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernández Vásquez, occurred last month after the boy was diagnosed with the flu.