Boston Christopher Columbus statue beheaded, Richmond statue thrown in lake

Two Christopher Columbus statues in two different cities were vandalized overnight as calls mount for problematic statues to be taken down.

In Richmond, Virginia, the Christopher Columbus statue in downtown's Byrd Park was torn down following a peaceful demonstration in support of indigenous people Tuesday night, NBC affiliate WWBT reported.

The statue was then spray painted, set on fire and tossed into a lake. WWBT reported that one of their photographers was also attacked as protesters demand he leave the scene.

The statue of Christopher Columbus is seen in a lake after it was pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Va., on June 9, 2020. @Videoguns / Instagram via Reuters

As Confederate monuments around the country have come down in recent weeks, many memorials to Columbus remain even though many consider Columbus monuments to be racist. Columbus has been celebrated for centuries in the U.S. despite his history of colonizing, enslavement and violence toward Native Americans.

In Boston, the head of a Christopher Columbus statue in the city's North End was lobbed off at some point before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police received a call about the incident, NBC Boston reported.

Protesters gather in front of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond, Va.

That head of the statue was also removed in 2006, and in 2015, the statue was splattered in red paint and spray painted with the words "Black Lives Matter."

Neither the Richmond Police Department nor the Boston Police Department immediately responded to requests for comment from NBC News.