Jan. 22, 2019, 8:20 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Police in Boston searching for a 23-year-old woman who vanished from a bar Saturday night said Tuesday that they are looking for a man she was spotted with later in the night on surveillance footage

Boston police released a photo of a man they consider to be a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Olivia Ambrose, who was last seen in person at Hennessy's, a Boston bar, around 11 p.m. ET Saturday.

Ambrose's twin, Francesca, told NBC Boston that she saw her sister leave the bar with a man she had met there.

That man has "been determined to not be involved in her disappearance," Boston Police said Tuesday.

A suspect is seen on surveillance footage released by the Boston Police Department in connection with the disappearance of Olivia Ambrose. Boston Police Department

Police said 40 minutes after Ambrose left the bar, two men invited her to walk with them, surveillance footage taken blocks away from the bar shows.

One walked ahead while the other put his arm around the Ambrose, and led her to a subway station, the footage showed. Ambrose and the man who had his arm around her emerged 20 minutes later from a subway station about a mile and a half away, according to police. The other man was not captured on surveillance at the second station, police said.

Additional surveillance footage showed Ambrose and the man who had his arm around her walking together about 10 minutes later five blocks from the subway station. Phone records also indicated she was in that area, police said.

Olivia Ambrose was last seen in Boston on Jan. 19, 2019. Courtesy of the Ambrose Family

Ambrose's family said they became concerned Sunday when no one could get in touch with her.

"She was supposed to meet with her workmates on Sunday — they had a tentative arrangement — and then she had a doctor's appointment this morning," Ambrose's mother, Heather, told NBC Boston on Sunday. Ambrose didn't show up for either.

Police first asked for the public's help to find Olivia on Monday. She is 5-foot-2 and has brown curly hair and blue eyes, police said. When she was last seen at the bar, she was wearing a red corduroy dress and a long white and grey coat.