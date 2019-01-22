Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 8:20 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 22, 2019, 9:09 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Boston woman who vanished after leaving a bar Saturday night was found Tuesday, police said an hour after they released surveillance photos of a man she was spotted with that night.

Olivia Ambrose, 23, was found Tuesday and taken to a local hospital for "evaluation purposes," Boston police said. They did not specify if anyone was in custody in connection with her disappearance.

The last time Ambrose had been seen in person was while leaving Hennessy's, a Boston bar. Her twin, Francesca, told NBC Boston that she saw her sister leave the bar with a man she had met there.

That man had "been determined to not be involved in her disappearance," Boston Police said Tuesday, releasing a photo of a man they considered to be a "person of interest" in Ambrose's disappearance.

A suspect is seen on surveillance footage released by the Boston Police Department in connection with the disappearance of Olivia Ambrose. Boston Police Department

Police said 40 minutes after Ambrose left the bar, two men invited her to walk with them, surveillance footage taken blocks away from the bar shows.

One walked ahead while the other put his arm around the Ambrose, and led her to a subway station, the footage showed. Ambrose and the man who had his arm around her emerged 20 minutes later from a subway station about a mile and a half away, according to police. The other man was not captured on surveillance at the second station, police said.

Additional surveillance footage showed Ambrose and the man who had his arm around her walking together about 10 minutes later five blocks from the subway station. Phone records also indicated she was at a housing development in that area, police said.

Olivia Ambrose was last seen in Boston on Jan. 19, 2019. Courtesy of the Ambrose Family

Ambrose's family said they became concerned Sunday when no one could get in touch with her.

"She was supposed to meet with her workmates on Sunday — they had a tentative arrangement — and then she had a doctor's appointment this morning," Ambrose's mother, Heather, told NBC Boston on Sunday. Ambrose didn't show up for either.

Police, who plan to hold a 6 p.m. ET press conference Tuesday, first asked for the public's help to find Ambrose on Monday.