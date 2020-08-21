Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Boston University has deployed a high-tech weapon in its struggle to keep the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading on campus -- robots.

Eight of them are now processing some 6,000 coronavirus tests per day out of a laboratory built and operated by BU researchers -- and they are providing next-day results, NBC Boston reported.

“Having them get it back to us for a negative test 24 hours later gives us the ability to go and train as much as possible, so it’s great,” freshman Brian Garrity, who plays lacrosse for the school, said.

Other campuses are also using robots to keep their students safe.

At the University of Texas in Austin, three “state-of-the-art” robots are processing hundreds of tests per day, at no cost to the students. Nephron Pharmaceuticals donated a robot to the University of South Carolina to help the school process saliva tests to detect COVID-19. And the University of Maryland has been using robots since April to process tests not only for the campus but also for the state.

A month earlier, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, made robots a key element in the COVID-19 diagnostic lab they created “from scratch,” capable of processing more than 1,000 tests per day.

At BU, there are several collection centers on campus that are open seven days a week, 12 hours a day, where students swab themselves, a process that they say takes about five minutes.

So far, more than 8,000 tests have been performed since July 27 and just 16 have turned out positive. The tally is posted daily by BU on a data dashboard that was launched Monday.

Students say the robots have helped salvage the on-campus experience.

“I feel really grateful I’m able to hold onto this residential college experience that I’m paying for,” Tahliyah Tabron, a sophomore, said.

Lots of other college students haven’t been so lucky. Dozens of universities have either sent students home for the semester or switched over to virtual classes after new clusters of coronavirus infections began exploding on campuses across the country when the students began returning last week.

West Virginia University reported 11 new positive cases at its Morgantown campus Friday, bringing the total number since classes resumed up to 114 students and four faculty members or staffers.

And the University of Notre Dame, which this week shut down in-person classroom education for two weeks, has reported 337 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 3. Among those infected were several players on the Fighting Irish football team.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was over 5.6 million and the death toll as of Friday morning was more than 175,000, NBC News numbers showed.

The United States, which leads the world in both categories has accounted for about a quarter of the nearly 22.7 million cases and over a fifth of the nearly 800,000 deaths across the globe.

