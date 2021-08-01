Boston woman dies while hiking in Arizona

A Boston woman who went hiking in Arizona was found dead off of a trail on Camelback Mountain on Friday, according to local authorities.
The woman, who has not been identified but is reported to have been in her 30s, turned back at the halfway point of the Echo Canyon Trail, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
She was with a man who told authorities that the woman was overheated and decided to turn back, NBC News affiliate 12News reported. The man continued on the trail at Camelback Mountain, which is about 12 miles northeast of Phoenix.
When the man returned to his car and saw the woman wasn't there, he called the police, NBC Boston reported.
"If you start as a group, you should end as a group," Phoenix Fire Department Captain Rob McDade told 12News.
The woman's body was found near a house and authorities suspect she was seeking help. However, no one was home, News12 reported.
Police have ruled out foul play in the woman's death.