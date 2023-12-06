Boston woman killed in shark attack off the coast of Bahamas ID'd

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A tourist from Massachusetts who was killed in a shark attack Monday off the cost of Nassau, Bahamas, has been identified by police.

Bahamian police identified the woman as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44. Van Wart died from injuries suffered in the attack, according to a Tuesday statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Police identified the victim as a "visitor from Boston" in a statement the day prior.

The shark bit her as she was paddle boarding with a relative away from the shoreline behind a resort in western New Providence, an island off the Bahamas, police said.

“The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body,” according to police.

Mortuary services personnel transport the body of a tourist following fatal shark attack in waters near Sandals Royal Bahamian resort, in Nassau, on Monday. Dante Carrer / Reuters

A resort lifeguard pulled the victim and her family member from the water and into a rescue boat and administered CPR, but medical technicians determined Van Wart "showed no signs of life," police said.

Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates — a company based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, that provides resources for teachers — said Van Wart was an employee there. Waldron said in a statement that members of the company were "heartbroken" over the death of a "dear and trusted colleague and friend."

"Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched. Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all," Waldron said.

Sandals Royal Bahamian resort said in a statement that Van Wart was a guest there. The resort said it was "saddened" by her death and was providing support for Van Wart's loved ones.

The investigation into Van Wart’s death is ongoing, police said Tuesday.