Both coasts and the central U.S. hammered by winter storms, causing power outages and travel chaos

Hundreds of thousands of homes across the United States were without power Tuesday, as drivers woke up to another morning of snow and rain causing havoc across the country.

More than 330,000 properties had no power as of 9 a.m. ET, according to the PowerOutage.us website, including more than 170,000 in Louisiana, Georgia and Florida combined.

Schools were shut in several states and parts of two interstate highways closed as more than a foot of snow landed on a huge area from southeastern Colorado to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain would make flooding a risk all the way from the Florida Panhandle to southern Maine.

Emergency services in Florida shared images of damaged buildings and broken power lines, after a tornado made its way across Calhoun County and into Panama City.

The weather service in Seattle issued a rare blizzard warning for western Washington on Monday night, its first for the area since 2012, before whiteout conditions descended.

The state Transportation Department ordered all cars to have chains on their tires on deteriorating mountain roads, adding that "there’s no shame in asking yourself if you and/or your vehicle are prepared for blizzard conditions on a mountain pass."

For some, the extreme weather is set to continue. The weather service said in an advisory early Tuesday that a major storm system would hammer the eastern U.S. “with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday into early Wednesday.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across the state to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for storms expected to cause heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding.

The state could get "one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding" Tuesday through Wednesday morning, he said in a statement Monday.

"As always, I urge all New Jerseyans — including residents in our coastal and riverine communities — to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary," Murphy added.

The weather service in Mount Holly predicted that several rivers across northern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania could experience moderate to major flooding Tuesday night, as winds reach up to 65 mph.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news conference Monday night that winds Tuesday could reach levels seen in a category 1 hurricane. "Take some time to put together a go-bag. Think about the best route to take," she said.

She said that the vast majority of deaths during extreme flooding events come from people stuck in their cars. She said "2 feet of water could literally sweep your car away."

Suffolk County in New York, which includes two thirds of Long Island, declared its own state of emergency ahead of 2 to 4 inches of rain and likely flash flooding.

Winter weather warnings even stretched to Hawaii, where a flood warning was in place early Tuesday for the island of Maui after heavy thunderstorms. On Monday night, the Maui County Emergency Management Agency warned of possible tornadoes on the island of Molokai in Maui County.