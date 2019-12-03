A law enforcement institute on Tuesday honored the brother of Botham Jean, a Dallas man shot to death in his own apartment in 2018, for his public embrace of the police officer convicted in the killing.
The Texas-based Institute for Law Enforcement Administration bestowed its 2019 Ethical Courage Award on 18-year-old Brandt Jean for his Oct. 2 courtroom hug of disgraced officer Amber Guyger.
"Brandt Jean represents the best in us," said Gregory Smith, director of the institute, a division of the Center for American and International Law dedicated to disseminating best practices for police leaders. "Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother's death. He saw her pain and regret, and had the ability to show empathy, caring and forgiveness."
The honoree's brother, Botham Jean, 26, was in his home the night of Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger mistakenly entered his apartment and believed he was an intruder.
She drew her weapon and shot Jean twice, killing him. Guyger was convicted of murder, as jurors rejected lesser charges of manslaughter.
At sentencing, when the victim's loved ones were allowed to address the court and Guyger, Brandt Jean publicly expressed his forgiveness of the officer and gave her a hug.
"If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," the brother said to Guyger.
Brandt Jean acknowledged at the time that he was speaking only for himself and not his family.
"I personally want the best for you. I wasn't even going to say this before my family, but I don't even want you to go to jail," Jean said. "I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do — to give your life to Christ,"
Then Jean asked permission to hug Guyger, and Judge Tammy Kemp allowed it. In an emotional crescendo to the highly publicized trial, Jean walked over to Guyger and embraced her for nearly a minute as loud sobs filled the courtroom.
"I can't think of an act that was more courageous," said Smith. "That one act did much to help the Dallas community heal."
The embrace was hailed by some as a healing act of great compassion — though others wondered publicly if Jean's expression of forgiveness might obscure the crime committed.
Former NAACP President Cornell William Brooks tweeted at the time that he has preached forgiveness for 25 years, but "using the willingness of Black people to forgive as an excuse to further victimize Black people" is sinful. "America should ask Black people forgiveness for serially asking African Americans to forgive sanctioned #PoliceBrutality."