FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl told a military judge he's pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

His lawyer says the prosecution and defense have not agreed to a stipulation of facts in the case, which is an indication that they did not reach a deal to limit his punishment.

Bergdahl, 31, is charged with endangering his comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion 0:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1074212419823" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He told the judge that he now understands that what he did caused others to search for him.

The misbehavior charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the desertion charge is punishable by up to five years.

Defense attorneys have acknowledged that Bergdahl walked off his base without authorization. Bergdahl himself told a general during a preliminary investigation that he left intending to cause alarm and draw attention to what he saw as problems with his unit. He was soon captured.

But the defense team has argued that Bergdahl can't be held responsible for a long chain of events that included many decisions by others on how to conduct the searches.

The military probe of Bergdahl began soon after he was freed from captivity on May 31, 2014, in exchange for five Taliban prisoners. Facing Republican criticism, Obama noted that the U.S. doesn't leave its service members behind.

Bergdahl has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base while his case unfolds.