Bowie State University puts campus police officer on administrative leave after videotaped confrontation

Bowie State University put a campus police officer on administrative leave after his "disturbing" videotaped confrontation with a student, officials said.

The incident unfolded in the early morning hours Wednesday on the historic Black campus in Maryland - about halfway between Baltimore and Washington D.C. - as campus police came upon a large gathering of students.

In video that's been widely viewed on social media, an officer was shown pulling a young man by the arm, as they're followed by a young lady.

"Stop grabbing him like that ... he is cooperating," that woman in a white sweater yelled.

As they approached top of an outdoor set of steps, the officer turns and grabs her by the collar and sleeve, footage showed.

Then amid screams, the young woman was quickly pulled down the steps and led to a police vehicle, at least one video showed.

"I want to share with the campus community that I am aware of a disturbing incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 23, involving a student and a member of our Campus Police," Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said in a statement.

"Out of great concern for our students and protecting the integrity of our community, I have immediately initiated an investigation into the matter. The officer involved is on administrative leave pending further investigation."

The young man and woman grabbed by police during the confrontation were not arrested for any crimes, a Bowie State University spokeswoman said Friday.

"Bowie State University is a community that embraces strong values of respect and civility in our interactions with one another," Breaux continued.

"We have high expectations for appropriate behavior at all times from all members of our community, students and staff alike. We are committed to community policing in a manner that protects the safety of everyone on our campus, and will work to ensure that those we employ share our values. Our goal is to assure that our students feel safe on campus."

A representative of the union representing campus police officers could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.