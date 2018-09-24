Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Boxes of donated bananas contained $17.8 million worth of cocaine

"One of the boxes felt different than the others," the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.
by Jared Grossman /
Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice pose with the packets of cocaine that were discovered in the bananas.TDCJ

A shipment of overripe fruit to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice contained 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17,820,000, authorities said.

On Friday, the Texas officials received a donation of 45 boxes filled with bunches of unclaimed bananas.

Upon pickup at the Wayne Scott Unit in Brazoria County, however, correction officers discovered something peculiar.

“Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas,” the Department of Criminal Justice wrote on its Facebook page. “And sometimes, it gives you something you’d never expect!”

Surprised at the weight difference between various boxes, one officer proceeded to open up a box and was shocked at what he saw.

"Inside, under a bundle of bananas, he found another bundle," TDCJ said. "Inside that? What appeared to be a white powdery substance."

U.S. Customs arrived on the scene where they confirmed the substance to be cocaine that was smuggled into the United States from an undisclosed location.

